UPDATE: Bedford tops 350 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (January 10), Bedford recorded 350 cases, with a total of 41,003 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 473 cases, with a new total of 62,702, while Luton has 448, taking the total to 52,162.

There were no deaths in Bedford (555), Central Bedfordshire (668) or Luton (616).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 161 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 114,539 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 267,747 and Milton Keynes has 63,429 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 142,224 and now stands at 14,617,314. There were 77 deaths, bringing the total to 150,230.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.