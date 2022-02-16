UPDATE: Bedford records two deaths and nearly 140 cases

As of today (February 16), Bedford recorded 139 cases, with a total of 53,717 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 229 cases, with a new total of 80,648, while Luton has 175, taking the total to 67,843.

There were two deaths in Bedford in (600), one in Central Bedfordshire (717) and two in Luton (653).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 125 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 149,823 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 337,263 and Milton Keynes has 83,172 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 54,218 and now stands at 18,447,706. There were 199 deaths, bringing the total to 160,038.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.