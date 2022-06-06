UPDATE: Bedford records two Covid deaths over Platinum Jubilee weekend

Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, Bedford recorded just 86 cases, with a total of 64,829 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 162 cases, with a new total of 99,049, while Luton has 75, taking the total to 75,798.

These cases cover five days – the bank holiday weekend and today.

Bedford

There were two deaths in Bedford (642), one death in Luton (710) and no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (801).

Currently, there are 57 people being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one patient on a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.