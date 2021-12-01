UPDATE: Bedford records over 90 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (December 1), Bedford recorded 94 cases, with a total of 29,500 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 279 cases, with a new total of 42,429, while Luton has 170, taking the total to 38,896.

There were no deaths in Bedford (539), one in Central Bedfordshire (647) and one in Luton (586).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 14 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 78 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 80,199 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 180,685 and Milton Keynes has 42,962 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 48,374 and now stands at 10,276,007. There were 171 deaths, bringing the total to 145,140.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.