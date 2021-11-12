UPDATE: Bedford records over 90 new cases of Covid in 24 hours - and two deaths

As of today (November 12), Bedford recorded 91 cases, with a total of 27,260 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 247 cases, with a new total of 38,063, while Luton has 149, taking the total to 36,342.

There were two deaths in Bedford (523) - and no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (631) or Luton (577).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 29 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 122 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 72,182 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 164,333 and Milton Keynes has 39,229 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,375 and now stands at 9,487,302. There were 145 deaths, bringing the total to 142,678.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.