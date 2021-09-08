UPDATE: Bedford records over 90 Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 8), Bedford recorded 91 new cases - up from 74 yesterday - with a total of 20,883 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 127 cases, with a new total of 26,768, while Luton has 142, taking the total to 28,959.

There were no deaths in Bedford (498), Luton (529) or Central Bedfordshire (596).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 76 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 49,613 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 120,421 and Milton Keynes has 29,743 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,975 and now stands at 7,094,592. There were 191 deaths, bringing the total to 133,674.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,319,435 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 43,620,946 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,325 people have received the first dose, and 114,224 their second.