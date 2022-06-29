UPDATE: Bedford records over 85 Covid cases for second day running

As of today (June 29), Bedford recorded 89 cases – yesterday was 86 – with a total of 65,876 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 162 cases, with a new total of 100,930, while Luton has 71, taking the total to 76,665.

There was one death in Bedford (646) – but none in Luton (713) or Central Bedfordshire (807).

Bedford

Currently, 81 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.