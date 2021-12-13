UPDATE: Bedford records over 70 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (December 13), Bedford recorded 73 cases with a total of 31,178 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 263 cases, with a new total of 46,115, while Luton has 120, taking the total to 40,654.

There were no deaths in Bedford (545), or Central Bedfordshire (655) and one in Luton (595).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 71 are currently being treated in hospital and 11 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 86,166 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 192,696 and Milton Keynes has 46,424 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 54,661 and now stands at 10,873,468. There were 38 deaths, bringing the total to 146,477.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.