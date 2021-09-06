UPDATE: Bedford records over 60 positive Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 6), Bedford recorded 61 new cases, with a total of 20,718 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 136, with a new total of 26,505, while Luton has 134, taking the total to 28,690.

There were no deaths in Bedford (498), Luton (529) or Central Bedfordshire (595).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 76 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 49,074 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 119,324 and Milton Keynes has 29,468 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 41,192 and now stands at 7,018,927. There were 45 deaths, bringing the total to 133,274.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,270,113 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 43,455,083 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,205 people have received the first dose, and 113,900 their second.