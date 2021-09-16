UPDATE: Bedford records over 60 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 16), Bedford recorded 69 new cases, with a total of 21,386 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 95 cases, with a new total of 27,613, while Luton has 116, taking the total to 29,749.

There were no deaths in Bedford (504), one in Central Bedfordshire (602) and one in Luton (534).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 62 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, September 14, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 51,202 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 123,959 and Milton Keynes has 30,524 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,911 to 7,339,009. The number of deaths has risen by 158 to 134,805.

As of September 15, in the UK, 48,503,181 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 44,229,777 had received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,762 people have received the first dose, and 115,438 their second.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.