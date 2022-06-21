UPDATE: Bedford records over 60 Covid cases today

As of today (June 21), Bedford recorded 65 cases, with a total of 65,333 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 100 cases, with a new total of 100,015, while Luton has 54, taking the total to 76,276.

There were no new deaths in Bedford (644), Luton (712) or Central Bedfordshire (805).

Currently, 46 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.