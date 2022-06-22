UPDATE: Bedford records over 60 Covid cases for second day running

As of today (June 22), Bedford recorded 64 cases – yesterday, it was 65 – with a total of 65,397 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 92 cases, with a new total of 100,107, while Luton has 56, taking the total to 76,332.

There was one death in Bedford (645) – and no deaths in Luton (712) or Central Bedfordshire (805).

Currently, 46 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.