UPDATE: Bedford records over 500 new positive Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (January 6), Bedford recorded 522 cases, with a total of 39,407 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 770 cases, with a new total of 60,401, while Luton has 641, taking the total to 50,158.

There was one new death in Bedford (552), and one in Luton (608), but none in Central Bedfordshire (663).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, nine patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 114 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 179,756 to 14,015,065, and the number of deaths has risen by 231 to 149,515.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.