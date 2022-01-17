UPDATE: Bedford records over 340 cases in 24 hours

As of today (January 17), Bedford recorded 343 cases, with a total of 43,282 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 421 cases, with a new total of 65,670, while Luton has 427, taking the total to 54,929.

There were no deaths in Bedford (562) Central Bedfordshire (677) or Luton (621).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 193 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 119,935 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 278,517 and Milton Keynes has 66,955 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 84,429 and now stands at 15,305,410. There were 85 deaths, bringing the total to 152,075.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.