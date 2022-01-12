UPDATE: Bedford records over 340 cases for third day running

As of today (January 12), Bedford recorded 340 cases (yesterday it was 348), with a total of 41,691 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 509 cases, with a new total of 63,650, while Luton has 465, taking the total to 53,035.

There were no deaths in Bedford (558) - but two in Central Bedfordshire (670) and three in Luton (619).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 161 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 116,151 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 271,130 and Milton Keynes has 64,641 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 129,587 and now stands at 14,862,138. There were 398 deaths, bringing the total to 151,007.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.