UPDATE: Bedford records over 300 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (December 23), Bedford recorded 334 cases, with a total of 33,585 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 553, with a new total of 50,819, while Luton has 293, taking the total to 43,366.

There were no deaths in Bedford (547), Central Bedfordshire (661) or in Luton (599).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 86 confirmed COVID-19 patients Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, December 21, and 11 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 119,789 to 11,769,921, and the number of deaths has risen by 147 to 147,720.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.