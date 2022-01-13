UPDATE: Bedford records over 300 coronavirus cases today

As of today (January 13), Bedford recorded 333 cases, with a total of 42,024 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 445 cases, with a new total of 64,095, while Luton has 425, taking the total to 53,460.

There were no deaths in Bedford (558) - but three in Central Bedfordshire (673) and two in Luton (621).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 161 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 109,133 to 14,967,817, and the number of deaths has risen by 335 to 151,342.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.