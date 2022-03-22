UPDATE: Bedford records over 290 Covid cases in just 24 hours

As of today (March 22), Bedford recorded 291 cases, with a total of 59,288 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 465 cases, with a new total of 89,779, while Luton has 142, taking the total to 71,520.

There was one death in Bedford (606), none in Luton (665) - and the number was revised down by one in Central Bedfordshire (730).

Bedford

Currently, there are 109 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust but there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 94,297 and now stands at 20,413,731. The total number of deaths are 163,929 - with 250 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.