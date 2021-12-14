UPDATE: Bedford records over 250 new Covid cases in just 24 hours

As of today (December 14), Bedford recorded a staggering 254 cases - up from 73 yesterday - with a total of 31,432 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 432 cases - up from 263 yesterday - with a new total of 46,547, while Luton has 215 - up from 120 - taking the total to 40,869.

There were no deaths in Bedford (545), or Central Bedfordshire (655) and one in Luton (596).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 10 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 71 are currently being treated in hospital and 11 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 86,855 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 194,287 and Milton Keynes has 46,938 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 59,610 and now stands at 10,932,545. There were 150 deaths - up from 38 yesterday - bringing the total to 146,627.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.