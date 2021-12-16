UPDATE: Bedford records over 240 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (December 16), Bedford recorded 246 cases with a total of 31,873 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 466, with a new total of 47,421, while Luton has 265, taking the total to 41,341.

There were no deaths in Bedford (545), or Luton (597), and one recorded in Central Bedfordshire (656).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 90 confirmed COVID-19 patients Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, December 14, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 88,376 to 11,097,851 and the number of deaths has risen by 146 to 146,937.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.