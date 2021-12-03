UPDATE: Bedford records over 160 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (December 3), Bedford recorded 163 cases, with a total of 29,821 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 373 cases, with a new total of 43,171, while Luton has 169, taking the total to 39,238.

There were no deaths in Bedford (539), or Luton, and one in Central Bedfordshire (649).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 88 confirmed COVID-19 patients Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, November 30, and 13 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

As of December 2, in the UK, 51,046,133 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,462,638 people had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 132,618people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 120,688 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.