UPDATE: Bedford records over 150 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (December 2), Bedford recorded 158 cases, with a total of 29,658 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 369 cases, with a new total of 42,798, while Luton has 173, taking the total to 39,069.

There were no deaths in Bedford (539), one in Central Bedfordshire (648) and one in Luton (587).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 88 confirmed COVID-19 patients Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, November 30, and 13 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 53,945 to 10,329,074 and the number of deaths has risen by 141 to 145,281.

As of December 1, in the UK, 51,020,285 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,431,662 people had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 132,566 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 120,600 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.