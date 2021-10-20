UPDATE: Bedford records over 140 new cases today

As of today (October 20), Bedford recorded 144 new cases, with a total of 24,807 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 296 cases, with a new total of 32,661.

There was one new covid-related death recorded in Bedford (510) and none in Central Bedfordshire (613) - according to Public Health England.

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 59 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, October 12, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 49,139 to 8,589,737. The number of deaths has risen by 179 to 139,031.

As of October 19, in the UK, 49,505,327 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,433,757 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.