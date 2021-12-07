UPDATE: Bedford records over 130 new Covid cases - and one death

As of today (December 7), Bedford recorded 133 cases, with a total of 30,346 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 288 cases, with a new total of 44,292, while Luton has 117, taking the total to 39,757.

Bedford

There was one death in Bedford (543), one in Central Bedfordshire (651) and none in Luton (587).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 11 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 88 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 83,021 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 186,213 and Milton Keynes has 44,798 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 45,691 and now stands at 10,560,341. There were 180 deaths - up from 41 yesterday - bringing the total to 145,826.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.