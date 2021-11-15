UPDATE: Bedford records over 130 new cases of Covid in 24 hours

As of today (November 15), Bedford recorded 136 cases, with a total of 27,650 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 228 cases, with a new total of 38,713, while Luton has 132, taking the total to 36,736.

There were no deaths in Bedford (526) or Luton (577) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (634).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 29 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 122 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 73,178 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 166,687 and Milton Keynes has 39,756 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,705 and now stands at 9,600,369. There were 47 deaths, bringing the total to 142,945.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.