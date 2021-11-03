UPDATE: Bedford records over 130 Covid in 24 hours

As of today (November 3), Bedford recorded 133 new cases, with a total of 26,414 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 274 cases, with a new total of 36,207, while Luton has 162, taking the total to 35,218.

There were no deaths in Bedford (519), one in Luton (570) - and five in Central Bedfordshire (619).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, nine patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 75 are currently being treated in hospital and seven patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 69,396 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 158,182 and Milton Keynes has 37,859 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 41,299 and now stands at 9,171,660. There were 217 deaths, bringing the total to 141,181.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.