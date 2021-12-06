UPDATE: Bedford records over 120 new Covid cases - and one death

As of today (December 6), Bedford recorded 123 cases, with a total of 30,213 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 292 cases, with a new total of 44,004, while Luton has 146, taking the total to 39,640.

There was one death in Bedford (542), and none in Central Bedfordshire (650) or Luton (587).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 11 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 88 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 82,568 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 185,351 and Milton Keynes has 44,459 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 51,459 and now stands at 10,515,239. There were 41 deaths, bringing the total to 145,646.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.