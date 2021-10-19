UPDATE: Bedford records over 100 new cases today

As of today (October 19), Bedford recorded 105 new cases, with a total of 24,663 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 214 cases, with a new total of 32,365.

There was no covid-related deaths recorded in Bedford (509) or Central Bedfordshire (613) - according to Public Health England.

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 59 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, October 12, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 43,738 to 8,541,192. The number of deaths has risen by 223 to 138,852.

As of October 18, in the UK, 49,462,425 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,400,990 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.