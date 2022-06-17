UPDATE: Bedford records one Covid death today and over 20 cases

As of today (June 17), Bedford recorded 24 cases, with a total of 65,153 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health EnglandCentral Bedfordshire recorded 84 cases, with a new total of 99,695, while Luton has 33, taking the total to 76,110.

There was one death in Bedford (645) – and no new deaths in Luton (711) and two in Central Bedfordshire (805).

Currently, 46 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Bedford

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.