UPDATE: Bedford records one Covid death over the weekend

Over the weekend, Bedford recorded just 79 cases, with a total of 65,008 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 153 cases, with a new total of 99,383, while Luton has 61, taking the total to 75,949.

These cases cover the weekend and today.

Bedford

There was one death in Bedford (645) – no deaths in either Luton (711) or Central Bedfordshire (802).

There are currently 48 people being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.