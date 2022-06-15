UPDATE: Bedford records one Covid death and new cases top 40

Cases are creeping up in Central Beds too

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:21 pm
As of today (June 15), Bedford recorded 41 cases, with a total of 65,087 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 84 cases, with a new total of 99,546, while Luton has 43, taking the total to 76,037.

There was one death in Bedford (645) – and no new deaths in Luton (711) or Central Bedfordshire (803).

Bedford

Currently, 48 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

The figures come from the Government website

