UPDATE: Bedford records one Covid death and new cases top 40

As of today (June 15), Bedford recorded 41 cases, with a total of 65,087 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 84 cases, with a new total of 99,546, while Luton has 43, taking the total to 76,037.

There was one death in Bedford (645) – and no new deaths in Luton (711) or Central Bedfordshire (803).

Currently, 48 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.