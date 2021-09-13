UPDATE: Bedford records nearly 60 Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 13), Bedford recorded 58 new cases, with a total of 21,202 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 118 cases, with a new total of 27,308, while Luton has 91, taking the total to 29,451.

There were no deaths in Bedford (500), Luton (534) or Central Bedfordshire (598).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, one patient was admitted in the last 24 hours, 61 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 50,633 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 122,629 and Milton Keynes has 30,237 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,825 and now stands at 7,256,559. There were 61 deaths, bringing the total to 134,261.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,439,272 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,048,093 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,612 people have received the first dose, and 115,067 their second.