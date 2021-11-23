UPDATE: Bedford records nearly 140 new Covid cases and two deaths

As of today (November 23), Bedford recorded 138 cases, with a total of 28,604 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 273 cases, with a new total of 40,428, while Luton has 136, taking the total to 37,762.

There were two deaths in Bedford (535), two in Central Bedfordshire (641) and none in Luton (584).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, five patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 116 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 76,600 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 173,593 and Milton Keynes has 41,250 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,484 and now stands at 9,932,408. There were 165 deaths - up from 45 yesterday - bringing the total to 144,137.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.