UPDATE: Bedford records nearly 120 Covid for second day running

As of today (November 2), Bedford recorded 117 new cases, with a total of 26,281 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 194 cases, with a new total of 35,933, while Luton has 137, taking the total to 35,056.

There were no deaths in Bedford (519), Central Bedfordshire (619) - but one in Luton (569).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, nine patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 75 are currently being treated in hospital and seven patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 69,031 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 157,446 and Milton Keynes has 37,663 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 33,865 and now stands at 9,130,857. There were 293 deaths - up from 40 yesterday - bringing the total to 140,964.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.