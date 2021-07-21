UPDATE: Bedford records nearly 120 cases in Bedford - with over 200 in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 21), Bedford recorded 117 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 17,125 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 209 cases, with a new total of 20,897, while Luton has 98, taking the total to 24,116.

There were no deaths in Bedford (484) or Central Bedfordshire (576) - but one in Luton (509).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, no patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 22 are currently being treated in hospital and five patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 38,936 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 94,925 and Milton Keynes has 24,074 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44,104 and now stands at 5,563,006. There were 73 deaths, bringing the total to 128,896.

Central Beds

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 46,388,744 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 36,404,566 had received their second dose. ​