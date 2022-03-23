UPDATE: Bedford records more than 315 new Covid cases in just 24 hours

As of today (March 23), Bedford recorded 316 cases, with a total of 59,604 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 561 cases, with a new total of 90,340, while Luton has 213, taking the total to 71,733.

There were four deaths in Central Bedfordshire (734), none in Luton (665) - and the number was revised down by one in Bedford (605).

Bedford

Currently, there are 109 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust but there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 102,267 and now stands at 20,515,998. The total number of deaths are 164,123 - with 194 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.