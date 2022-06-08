UPDATE: Bedford records just 20 new Covid for second day running

As of today (June 8), Bedford recorded just 20 cases, with a total of 64,871 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 44 cases, with a new total of 99,133, while Luton has 26, taking the total to 75,842.

There were no new deaths in Bedford (641) and Central Bedfordshire (801) – but there was one death in Luton (711).

Bedford

Currently, there are 57 people being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one patient on a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.