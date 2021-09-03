UPDATE: Bedford records almost 90 positive Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 3), Bedford recorded 88 new cases, with a total of 20,505 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 193, with a new total of 26,058, while Luton has 187, taking the total to 28,309.

There were no deaths in Bedford (495), one in Luton (528) and one in Central Bedfordshire (594).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 76 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 48,297 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 117,532 and Milton Keynes has 29,116 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,076 and now stands at 6,904,969. There were 121 deaths, bringing the total to 133,041.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,171,998 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 43,142,747 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 124,967 people have received the first dose, and 113,266 their second.