UPDATE: Bedford records almost 60 Covid cases - and 155 in Central Bedfordshire as restrictions are lifted

As of today (July 19), Bedford recorded 59 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 16,860 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 115 new cases, with a new total of 20,333, while Luton has 64 cases, with a new total of 23,841.

There were no deaths in Bedford (484), Luton (508) or Central Bedfordshire (575)

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, no patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 22 are currently being treated in hospital and five patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 38,108 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 92,783 and Milton Keynes has 23,673 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,950 and now stands at 5,473,477. There were 19 deaths, bringing the total to 128,727.

Central Beds

In the UK, as today, 46,314,039 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 36,099,727 had received their second dose. ​