UPDATE: Bedford records almost 360 Covid cases - and one death

As of today (January 18), Bedford recorded 359 cases, with a total of 43,641 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 446 cases, with a new total of 66,116, while Luton has 367, taking the total to 55,296.

There was one death in Bedford (563), none in Central Bedfordshire (677) or Luton (621).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 193 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 120,775 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 280,129 and Milton Keynes has 67,427 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 94,432 and now stands at 15,399,300. There were 438 deaths - up from 85 yesterday - bringing the total to 152,513.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.