UPDATE: Bedford records almost 350 cases for second day running

As of today (January 11), Bedford recorded 348 cases (yesterday it was 350), with a total of 41,351 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 439 cases, with a new total of 63,141, while Luton has 408, taking the total to 52,570.

There were three deaths in Bedford (558) - but none in Central Bedfordshire (668) or Luton (616).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 161 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 115,285 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 269,236 and Milton Keynes has 64,022 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 120,821 and now stands at 14,732,594. There were 379 deaths - up from 77 yesterday - bringing the total to 150,609.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.