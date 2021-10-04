UPDATE: Bedford records almost 100 positive Covid cases - this time last year, the town had 11

As of today (October 4), Bedford recorded 99 new cases, with a total of 22,982 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 113 cases, with a new total of 29,903, while Luton has 91, taking the total to 31,355.

It's a far cry from this time last year when Bedford recorded 11 new cases at the beginning of October - Central Beds had eight while Luton recorded 21

Bedford

As of today, there were no deaths in Bedford (507), Central Bedfordshire (608) or Luton (548).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, four patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 34 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 56,100 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 134,215 and Milton Keynes has 32,617 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,077 and now stands at 7,934,936. There were 33 deaths, bringing the total to 136,986.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.