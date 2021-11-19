UPDATE: Bedford records 97 new cases in the last 24 hours

As of today (November 19), Bedford recorded 97 cases, with a total of 28,099 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 219 cases, with a new total of 39,526, while Luton has 131, taking the total to 37,237.

There were no covid-related deaths in Bedford (529), Central Bedfordshire (637) or Luton (583).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 116 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, November 16, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44,242 to 9,766,153. The number of deaths has risen by 157 to 143,716.

As of November 18, in the UK, 50,707,953 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,108,608 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.