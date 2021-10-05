UPDATE: Bedford records 85 positive Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (October 5), Bedford recorded 85 new cases, with a total of 23,067 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 117 cases, with a new total of 30,020, while Luton has 98, taking the total to 31,453.

There were no deaths in Bedford (507) or Luton (548) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (609).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, four patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 34 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 56,424 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 134,976 and Milton Keynes has 32,770 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 33,869 and now stands at 7,967,985. There were 166 deaths - up from 33 yesterday - bringing the total to 137,152.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.