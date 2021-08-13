UPDATE: Bedford records 84 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

As of today (August 13), Bedford recorded 84 new cases, with a total of 18,936 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 139, with a new total of 23,538, while Luton has 128, taking the total to 26,210.

There was one no covid-related death recorded in Luton (515) and one in Bedford (488), but none recorded in Central Bedfordshire (580).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 55 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, August 10, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 43,395 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 106,931 and Milton Keynes has 26,715 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,700 to 6,211,868. The number of deaths has risen by 100 to 130,801.

As of August 12, in the UK, 47,215,352 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,206,029 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.