UPDATE: Bedford records 83 Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 9), Bedford recorded 83 new cases, with a total of 20,966 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 120 cases, with a new total of 26,888, while Luton has 111, taking the total to 29,070.

There was one death recorded in Bedford (499), five recorded in Luton (534) or one in Central Bedfordshire (597).

According to Public Health England there were 61 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, September 7, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 49,847 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 120,930 and Milton Keynes has 29,869 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,013 to 7,132,072. The number of deaths has risen by 167 to 133,841.

As of September 8, in the UK, 48,344,566 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,708,906 had received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,406 people have received the first dose, and 114,393 their second.

The new figures unfortunately do not include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.