UPDATE: Bedford records 70 new positive Covid cases

As of today (August 27), Bedford recorded 70 new cases for the second day running, with a total of 20,057 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 130, with a new total of 25,236, while Luton has 103, taking the total to 27,530.

There were no deaths in Bedford (494), Central Bedfordshire (584), or Luton (521).

According to Public Health England there were 82 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, August 24, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 46,630 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 113,963 and Milton Keynes has 28,334 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,046 to 6,666,399. The number of deaths has risen by 100 to 132,243.

As of August 26, in the UK, 47,915,768 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,379,353 had received their second dose.

And in Bedford, 122,348 people (78.7 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 110,852 (71.3 per cent) had received their second dose.