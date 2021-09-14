UPDATE: Bedford records 60 Covid cases for second day running

As of today (September 14), Bedford recorded 60 new cases - up from 58 yesterday - with a total of 21,262 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 107 cases, with a new total of 27,415, while Luton has 78, taking the total to 29,529.

There was one death in Bedford (501), two in Central Bedfordshire (600) - and the number was revised down by one in Luton (533).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, one patient was admitted in the last 24 hours, 61 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 50,807 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 123,042 and Milton Keynes has 30,335 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,628 and now stands at 7,282,810. There were 185 deaths - up from 61 yesterday - bringing the total to 134,446.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,458,700 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,108,746 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,646 people have received the first dose, and 115,174 their second.