UPDATE: Bedford records 60 Covid cases as Government move to weekly reporting

As of today (July 1), Bedford recorded 60 cases, with a total of 66,005 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 118 cases, with a new total of 101,183, while Luton has 79, taking the total to 76,798.

The number of deaths was revised down by one in Bedford (645) – there were no deaths in Luton (714) and one in Central Bedfordshire (808).

Bedford

Covid admissions at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were up from 73 the week ending June 19 to 106 the week ending June 26 – a rise of 45%.

Currently, 94 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Four patients are in ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Despite the general rise in cases across the country, the Government has taken the decision to move to weekly reporting of the virus from today (July 1) – with weekly updates published every Wednesday.