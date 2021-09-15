UPDATE: Bedford records 60 Covid cases and three deaths in 24 hours

As of today (September 15), Bedford recorded 55 new cases, with a total of 21,317 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 103 cases, with a new total of 27,518, while Luton has 104, taking the total to 29,633.

There were three deaths in Bedford (504), one in Central Bedfordshire (601) and none in Luton (533).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, one patient was admitted in the last 24 hours, 61 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 50,979 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 123,438 and Milton Keynes has 30,408 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,597 and now stands at 7,312,683. There were 201 deaths - up from 185 yesterday - bringing the total to 134,647.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,458,700 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,170,373 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,717 people have received the first dose, and 115,301 their second.